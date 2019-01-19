2018 was a bad year for food – Salmonella-tainted Tahini, Chicken, Hamburger (a.k.a. “Hamberders”), Eggs, Turkey, Pasta Salad, Cereal, Melon, Coconut, Chicken Salad, Kratom and Sprouts; E. coli-tainted Romaine Lettuce (2 of them) and Hamburger(a.k.a. “Hamberders”); Listeria-tainted Pork Products and Deli Ham; and Cyclospora-tainted Salads and Vegetable Trays have sickened thousands. And, those are only the ones the CDC reported. There are a dozens and dozens of localized foodborne illness outbreak tied to a variety of products and/or restaurants that do not make the news.

So, as I have said:

“It’s a bad sign for food safety if Bill Marler is hiring lawyers and paralegals.”

Please send your resumes to marler@marlerclark.com.