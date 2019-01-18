Perdue Foods, LLC in Perry, GA, late Thursday recalled about 68,200 pounds of organic ready-to-eat chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically wood, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat chicken nugget items were produced on Oct. 25, 2018. Subject to recall are:

22-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “PERDUE SimplySmart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: Date 10/25/19” and UPC Bar Code “72745-80656” on the label.

The recalled chicken nuggets have the establishment number “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled chicken items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The wood was discovered after Perdue received three consumer complaints that extraneous material was found in the product. A complaint was also reported to FSIS’ consumer complaint monitoring system. The FSIS reports the company notified it about the problem on Jan. 17.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers, Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

