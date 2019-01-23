Another company in Canada has recalled products because of possible Salmonella contamination of chili peppers.

Hello Fresh Canada Inc. is recalling several flavors of meal kits because they contain the red chilis. Both Hello Fresh and Chefs Plate brand meal kits are included in the recall.

The company initiated the recall, according to a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The agency is investigating the situation and may most additional recalls.

No illnesses had been reported in connection with the Hello Fresh and Chefs Plate meal kits as of the posting of the recall notice. However, the food inspection agency is urging consumers to not consume any of the recalled products.

Earlier this week, Canada Herb recalled an undisclosed quantity its red chili peppers because of possible Salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reported. Canada Herb shipped the peppers to retailers in Ontario. The Canada Herb peppers were imported from Vietnam.

Neither recall notices referenced the other and it is not clear whether they used the same source for the chili peppers.

Hello Fresh recalled the following meal kits:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Hello Fresh Red chili 1 (included in the 902 g kit) Included in Hello Fresh brand Coconut Dal meal kit coded as

Best Before 19 JA 29

WK19041920

2P None Hello Fresh Red chili 1 (included in the 1804 g kit) Included in Hello Fresh brand Coconut Dal meal kit coded as

Best Before 19 JA 29

WK19041920

4P None Chefs Plate Red chili 1 (included in the 856 g kit) Included in Chefs Plate brand Beef Chow Mein meal kit coded as January 19, 2019 (A2) None Chefs Plate Red chili 1 (included in the 856 g kit) Included in Chefs Plate brand Beef Chow Mein meal kit coded as January 22, 2019 (A2) None Chefs Plate Red chili 1 (included in the 1712 g kit) Included in Chefs Plate brand Beef Chow Mein meal kit coded as January 19, 2019 (A4) None Chefs Plate Red chili 1 (included in the 1712 g kit) Included in Chefs Plate brand Beef Chow Mein meal kit coded as January 22, 2019 (A4) None

Advice for consumers

Food that is contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients need to be hospitalized.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

