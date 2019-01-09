Grand Strand Sandwich has recalled Lunch Box brand sandwiches because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeriosis as long as 70 days after exposure.

No illnesses linked to the recalled items have been reported. On Jan. 3 the firm was notified by Food and Drug Administration that swabs they collected from the meat slicing area on Dec. 11, 2018, tested positive for the bacteria.

The recalled products are:

Product Size UPC Julian Dates Italian Subs 7 oz package 0 67068 12222 8 35218 Ham & Swiss Croissants 5 oz package 0 67068 21217 2 34618 Ham & Cheese 4.5oz package 0 67068 12110 8 34618

Grand Strand Sandwich distributed the recalled products from Dec. 17, 2018, through Jan. 4, 2019. The sandwiches were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in convenience stores and vending machines in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Advice for consumers

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. FDA has been notified about the recall.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)