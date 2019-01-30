Tyson Foods Inc. has initiated a recall of more than 18 tons of frozen, fully cooked chicken nuggets because of consumer complaints about pieces of plastic in the product.

The company reported the “Panko Chicken Nuggets” were sold at club stores nationwide, but the recall notice on its website did not name those retailers.

“A small number of consumers contacted the company to say they had found small pieces of soft, blue plastic in the nuggets, prompting the company to issue the recall,” according to the notice on the Tyson corporate website.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) posted a similar recall notice. However, USDA policy allows for the agency to gather and post retailers that receive recalled products as they become available, so the club stores will likely be revealed.

In the meantime, federal officials are concerned that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled Tyson chicken nuggets in their homes, especially because the product’s best-by date is not until Nov. 26 this year.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” according to the recall notice on the USDA website. “FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Tyson reports all of the 36,420 pounds of recalled frozen chicken nuggets were produced on Nov. 26, 2018. All of the packages have the establishment number “P-13556” printed in the USDA seal.

Other label codes consumers can look for to determine whether they have the recalled frozen chicken nuggets include:

5-lb. plastic packages of “Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS”

“BEST IF USED BY” date of “NOV 26 2019”

Case code “3308SDL03”

Time stamps 23:00 through 01:59, inclusive

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson consumer relations at 888-747-7611.

