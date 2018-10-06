About 1,778 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken tender products that may contain milk (whey), a known allergen that was not declared on the finished product label, were subjects of a recall Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall for misbranding and undeclared allergens is for breaded chicken tenders with barbecue sauce and hot sauce items were produced and packaged from Sept. 7 through Oct. 4. The manufacturer is Canteen/Convenco located in Middletown, PA.

The recalled products are:

6 oz. clear plastic pouches containing “FRESH TO YOU, Breaded Chicken Tenders w/ BBQ Sauce,” case code 1077 and “Fresh Thru” dates ranging from 09-14-18 to 10-05-18.

6 oz. clear plastic pouches containing “FRESH TO YOU, Breaded Chicken Tenders w/ Hot Sauce,” case code 6141 and “Fresh Thru” dates ranging from 09-16-18 to 10-07-18.

The recalled chicken products bear establishment number “P-40088” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores, specifically vending machines, in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

FSIS discovered the mistake on Oct. 4 during a routine label review.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)