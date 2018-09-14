Xenia, OH-based Bob Evans Farms Inc. late Thursday recalled more than 23 tons pounds of pork sausage link products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of clear hard plastic, according to the UUSDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). It is a Class II recall because the probability of adverse health consequences is considered remote.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Some of the sausage is packed under the brands of the Meijer, Giant Eagle and Schnucks grocery store chains. To see photos of the recalled products, please click here.

The recalled raw pork sausage link items were produced on Aug. 1. These products are subject to the recall are:

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, or Oct. 19, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 06, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “GIANT EAGLE MAPLE PORK BREAKFAST SAUSAGE LINKS CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 10, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “SCHNUCKS MAPLE RECIPE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.” These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST 6785,” and were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The plastic was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pork sausage products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)