For the second time in less than a month, Pinty’s Delicious Foods Inc. is recalling one of its chicken products because Canadian officials found Listeria monocytogenes during product testing.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reports no illnesses have been confirmed in relation to the recalled Pinty’s brand frozen chicken schnitzel or refrigerated chicken strips. The agency is continuing to investigate the situation and may post recalls for additional products.

The CFIA posted the initial Pinty’s recall, for the “Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Strips,” on Aug. 9. Pinty’s distributed that product to retailers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The recalled refrigerated chicken strips, sold in 1-kilogram packages, have best-before dates of Aug. 9 and Aug. 15. All of the recalled chicken strips have the UPC number 0 69094 62401 1.

The second recall, posted yesterday, affects Pinty’s brand “Italian Style Chicken Schnitzel” sold in 4-kilogram packages. It has a UPC number of 10069094626371. Pinty’s distributed the schnitzel, also referred to as chicken cutlettes in the recall notice, to retailers nationwide in Canada. The schnitzen recall was triggered by CFIA test results related to its investigation of the Listeria found in the chicken strips.

“Consumers should not consume and distributors and foodservice establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled product,” according to the recall notice for the chicken schnitzel.

“Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.”

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious infections, according to the CFIA notice. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled Pinty’s chicken products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

