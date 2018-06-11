Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cut Watermelon, Honeydew Melon and Cantaloupe – Fast Facts

Products being recalled:

FDA reports: Fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medley products containing any of these melons produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, Indiana reportedly sent to the following states:

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Missouri

North Carolina

Ohio

Companies Recalling Products:

Caito Food Distribution

Costco

Delish

Gordon Food Service

Kroger

Jay C

Open Acres

Owen’s

Payless

Renaissance Food Group

SpartanNash Distribution

Sprouts

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods/Amazon

Full List of Recalled Products.

Illnesses reported to date:

CDC reports Sixty Salmonella Adelaide illnesses reported in the following status – thus far:

Illinois – 6

Indiana – 11

Michigan – 32

Missouri – 10

Ohio – 1

Ages 1 – 97

65 percent Female

Date range of illnesses 4-30-18 to 5-28-18

66 percent Hospitalized

No Deaths

Symptoms of Salmonella infections :

Use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Others infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

