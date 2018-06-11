Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cut Watermelon, Honeydew Melon and Cantaloupe – Fast Facts

Products being recalled:
FDA reports: Fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medley products containing any of these melons produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, Indiana reportedly sent to the following states:
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Michigan
Missouri
North Carolina
Ohio
Companies Recalling Products:
Caito Food Distribution
Costco
Delish
Gordon Food Service
Kroger
Jay C
Open Acres
Owen’s
Payless
Renaissance Food Group
SpartanNash Distribution
Sprouts
Trader Joe’s
Walgreens
Walmart
Whole Foods/Amazon
Full List of Recalled Products.
Illnesses reported to date:
CDC reports Sixty Salmonella Adelaide illnesses reported in the following status – thus far:
Illinois – 6
Indiana – 11
Michigan – 32
Missouri – 10
Ohio – 1
Ages 1 – 97
65 percent Female
Date range of illnesses 4-30-18 to 5-28-18
66 percent Hospitalized
No Deaths
Symptoms of Salmonella infections :
Use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Others infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
