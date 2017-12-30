Listeria Prompts Biscuit Warning

A voluntary recall has been issued for two kinds of SEG biscuits sold in Winn-Dixie grocery stores amid concerns of “possible” listeria, according to a Friday (Dec. 29) announcement by Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the Jacksonville, Fla.-based parent company of Winn-Dixie and other grocery chains.

The voluntary recall was issued due to the “possible presence of listeria monocytogenes,” the company said in the news release.

The recall includes the following products at all Winn-Dixie stores:

*SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – UPC code 3825911726 (25 oz. /12-pack case)

*SEG Southern Style Biscuits – UPC code 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight-pack case)

The recall also includes SEG and Southern Home-brand biscuits at all BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket stores, which are operated by Southeastern Grocers.

The products, regardless of the “best by” date, should be thrown away or returned to any Winn-Dixie store for a full refund, according to Southeastern Grocers.

