Publisher’s Platform: What the Hell?

After sickening more than 30 people with E. coli O157:H7 – including several kids with acute kidney failure – you would think that all this tainted product would be off the market – but no.

So one must ask, Food and Drug Administration, companies, what are you doing?

I received this from a hero Thursday night:

“Well because you asked – I just checked Shop.com and now I am truly pissed off.

“I ordered a 6-pack of chocolate from Shop.com several weeks ago – and received it – and notified authorities. The only flavor available then was chocolate. Now chunky, original, honey, unsweetened – all six varieties including original (are available). And three varieties of granola. Damn. Attached is one of many screenshots I took.

“I have just notified OCI (Office of Criminal Investigations) again – minutes ago and they have responded – as well as FDA.

“I told OCI I wouldn’t order anything more.”

Anyone care to guess how much longer this link will remain active? https://www.shop.com/search/soynut+butter

And there is more.

“Not the only place you can get it; I didn’t try to order it, but you can also get I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter – in theory anyway – from an internet marketing place out of Milpitas, California: https://www.mercadomagico.com/grocery/cooking-and-baking/im-healthy-unsweetened-creamy-soynut-butter-15-oz/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIvOmKmrrs1gIVFJF-Ch3dLQdsEAkYAiABEgJARfD_BwE“

The I.M. Healthy products were recalled in March after an E. coli outbreak was traced to them. In late September the FDA responded to questions about the contaminated product, which was still available for sale on Amazon.com at that point.

“Thanks for bringing this to our attention,” an FDA spokeswoman said in an email to Food Safety News.

“The FDA is investigating and can confirm product has been removed. We continue to follow up with online retailers and businesses as we become aware of recalled products being offered for sale. It is the responsibility of a recalling firm to ensure that a recall is effective.”

