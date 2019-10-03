In association with ADM Milling Co., King Arthur Flour Inc., today announced a new national recall of specific lots of its “Unbleached All-Purpose Flour” in 5-pound and 25-pound packages.

It is is an expansion of a recall announced June 13. The lot codes listed in the expanded recall join the previously recalled lot codes.

The recall action is being undertaken because of the potential presence of E. coli 026, which was discovered through sample testing. King Arthur Flour has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this flour.

This flour was milled at an ADM Milling facility in Buffalo, NY, and was distributed by King Arthur Flour to retailers and distributors nationwide. It was also sold through the company’s website, catalog, and store in Norwich, VT.

The only products affected by this voluntary recall are “Unbleached All-Purpose Flour” in 5-pound and 25-pound packages with the “Best Used By” dates and lot codes listed below.

King Arthur Flour Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5 lb. UPC: 071012010509

Best Used By: Lot Code 12/04/19 L18A04A 12/05/19 L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C 12/09/19 L18A09B 12/10/19 L18A10A 12/13/19 L18A13B, L18A13C 12/20/19 L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C 12/21/19 L18A21A 12/27/19 L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C 12/28/19 L18A28A 01/02/20 A19A02B, A19A02C 01/03/20 A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C 01/05/20 A19A05A, A19A05B 01/07/20 A19A07B, A19A07C 01/08/20 A19A08B 01/09/20 A19A09B 01/10/20 A19A10B 01/12/20 A19A12A 01/14/20 A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C 01/15/20 A19A15A, A19A15B

Best Used By and Lot Code information can be found on the bottom of the ingredient side panel of the 5-pound bags. Best Used By date and Lot Code, along with with their location on the bag, must all match in order to identify flour affected by this recall.

Also recalled is King Arthur Flour’s Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in 25-pound bags with the UPC number 071012012503 and sold only at Costco. The recalled 25-pound bags have one of the best-by dates of 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20 or 01/15/20.

Consumers who have any of these affected products should throw them away and may submit a claim for a refund or replacement at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall, or by calling King Arthur Flour’s consumer hotline at 866-797-9178.

Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warns consumers to not consume raw products made with flour. E. coli O26 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour.

For more information, refer to the following: https://www.cdc.gov/features/no-raw-dough/index.html.

Symptoms of E. coli O26 illness include acute, often bloody diarrheal illness and abdominal cramps. Most people recover within a week. However, children, the elderly, and immunosuppressed individuals may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe illness that may cause the kidneys to fail.

Bakers have trusted King Arthur Flour products in their kitchens for over 225 years and because of that trust, we have issued this voluntary recall. We remain committed to providing our consumers with safe and superior products.

This information can be found online at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall.External Link DisclaimerConsumers with any questions regarding this recall or King Arthur Flour products are encouraged to call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)