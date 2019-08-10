Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. announced a 10-state recall of baby spinach because of potential contamination with Salmonella. According to the recall notice posted on The Food and Drug Administration’s website, the recall was issued due to a sample of baby spinach that yielded a positive result for Salmonella in a random test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Michigan.

The affected cases of baby spinach were sold at stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. According to the recall notice, this product is expired and should no longer be on retail shelves.

Consumers are advised to check for any of the recalled product in their homes and discard any product matching the following and UPC codes and Use-by dates:

6 oz. “Dole Baby Spinach bag” with Use-by dates of “08-05-2019,” Lot code “W20308A” and UPC code “0-71430-00964-2”; and

10 oz. “Dole Baby Spinach clamshell” with Use-by dates of “08-05-2019,” Lot code “W203010” and UPC code “0-71430-00016-8.”

Consumers can locate the lot code and use-by date on the upper right corner of spinach bag, or on the top label of the clamshell. The UPC number is on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag, or on the bottom label of the clamshell.

According to the recall notice, no other Dole products are included in the recall.

Consumers who have any remaining product with these lot codes, UPC numbers and use-by dates are urged not consume them, and should throw them out. Retailers and consumers with questions can contact Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. at-800-356-3111.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are more fragile, according to the state health agency.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and not get sick or show any symptoms, but still, be able to spread the infection to others.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria, but in some people, it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop. Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea, and vomiting. These symptoms usually last for four to seven days.

