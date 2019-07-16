Dozens of hummus products sold under several grocery brands as well as others are under recall after Listeria monocytogenes was found at a manufacturing facility.
Pita Pal Foods LP of Houston did not report how many pounds of product are subject to the recall. The company also did not post any product photographs with the notice on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.
The recalled hummus products were made between May 30 and June 25. Pita Pal distributed the products nationwide in the United States and exported some to the United Arab Emirates.
“Consumers who have purchased products listed below with these use by dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund,” according to the company’s recall notice. “Consumers with questions may contact the company at 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.\”
The products subject to this recall are listed in the chart below
Information about Listeria infections
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.
Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.
Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.
Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.
|BRAND NAME
|
PRODUCT NAME
|
UNIT SIZE
|
UPC
|USE BY
|PACKAGE DESCRIPTION
|Bucee’s
|Garlic Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|850157000312
|08/01/19;
08/03/19;
08/11/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Bucee’s
|Texas Spicy Hummus w/ Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|850157003023
|08/02/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Fresh Thyme
|Original Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|41330 11210
|08/05/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027023
|08/13/19;
08/16/19;
08/26/19;
08/28/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Olive Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036952066
|08/13/19;
08/15/19; 08/16/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Pine Nut Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027054
|08/13/19;
08/15/19;
08/16/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027030
|
08/13/19; 08/15/19;
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|17 oz.
|072036958648
|08/15/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Spicy Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036950444
|08/13/19;
08/15/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Traditional
Hummus
|10 oz.
|072036027016
|08/05/19;
08/13/19;
08/15/19;
08/26/19;
09/03/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Harris Teeter
|Fresh Foods Market Traditional
Hummus
|17 oz.
|072036959768
|
08/13/19; 08/16/19;
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Original Hummus
|6 oz.
|851351007558
|08/12/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|851351007688
|08/02/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|851351007695
|08/02/19;
08/04/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|851351007701
|08/04/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Hummus Hummus
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|6 oz.
|851351007565
|08/12/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Lantana
|Beet Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004365
|08/21/19;
08/22/19; 08/24/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Black Bean Hummus
|2 pack of 10 oz.
|10855432004136
|08/10/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Black Bean Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001735
|08/08/19;
08/10/19;
08/19/19;
08/25/19;
09/02/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Buffalo Hummus
|10 oz.
|855432004153
|07/30/19;
07/31/19;
08/07/19;
08/13/19;
08/19/19
|Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
|Lantana
|Carrot Sriracha Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004266
|08/09/19;
08/17/19;
08/18/19;
08/23/19;
08/29/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Cauliflower Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004884
|08/09/19;
08/17/19;
08/22/19;
08/29/19
|Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
|Lantana
|Edamame Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001407
|07/31/19;
08/01/19;
08/09/19;
08/12/19;
08/13/19;
08/14/19;
08/19/19;
08/20/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Extra Spicy 3 Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004686
|08/21/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
|Lantana
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|2 pack of 10 oz.
|10855432004143
|07/30/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001421
|07/30/19;
08/06/19;
08/11/19;
08/15/19;
08/17/19;
08/19/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|White Bean Hummus – Singles
|4 pack of 2 oz.
|10855432004501
|08/21/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Lantana
|White Bean Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001438
|07/28/19;
07/30/19;
08/05/19;
08/12/19;
08/17/19;
08/19/19;
08/21/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lantana
|Carrot Hummus – Singles
|4 pack of 2 oz.
|10855432004495
|08/30/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Lantana
|Edamame Hummus – Singles
|4 pack of 2 oz.
|10855432004518
|08/09/19;
08/21/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Lantana
|Hatch Chile Hummus
|10 oz.
|10855432004860
|7/30/19;
08/01/19;
08/06/19;
08/12/19;
08/19/19
|Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
|Lantana
|Spicy Yellow Lentil Hummus
|10 oz.
|20896863001414
|07/28/19;
08/08/9;
08/09/19;
08/18/19;
08/19/19;
08/22/19;
08/29/19;
08/30/19
|Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
|Lidl
|Hummus Quartet
|16 oz.
|4334035782713
|08/10/19;
08/12/19;
08/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Pita Pal
|Hummus Variety Pack
|16 oz.
|851570003904
|07/27/19;
08/02/19;
08/12/19;
08/16/19;
08/23/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Mezza Sundried Tomato Hummus
|11 oz.
|851351007336
|08/05/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Olive Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000657
|08/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003331
|07/21/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Hummus Variety Pack
|16 oz.
|851570003546
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003508
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|32 oz.
|850157000022
|07/22/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus
|5 lbs.
|85015700025 1
|07/28/19;
08/08/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
12/10/19; 12/15/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000671
|08/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|5 lbs.
|850157000237
|07/28/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
12/09/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000664
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|32 oz.
|850157000022
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000824
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Basil Sundried Tomato Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000695
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|5 lbs.
|850157000985
|08/11/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003638
|08/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Edamame Dip with Sesame
Stick
|6 pack of 3.5 oz.
|851351007091
|08/11/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Pita Pal
|Garden Vegetable Hummus
|5 lbs.
|851351007879
|08/05/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Mezza 4 Bean Hummus
|11 oz.
|851351007312
|08/05/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003348
|07/21/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Original Hummus
|17 oz.
|851570003058
|07/21/19;
0729/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003317
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus
|17 oz.
|851570003089
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Organic Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|17 oz.
|851570003096
|07/21/19;
07/29/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000688
|07/28/19;
08/02/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus
|32 oz.
|851570003430
|08/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus Singles
|2 oz.
|851570003935
|08/19/19
|Plastic tub with clear film covering.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus To Go Pack
|4 pack of 2 oz.
|85157000374 4
|08/19/19
|Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
|Pita Pal
|Original Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|85157000377 5
|07/27/19;
08/01/19;
08/17/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|5 lbs.
|85015700097 8
|08/11/19
|White plastic tub with white lid.
|Pita Pal
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|851570003362
|07/31/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Sesame Pine Nut Hummus
|10 oz.
|850157000831
|07/28/19;
08/02/19; 08/11/19; 08/17/19;
08/24/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Pita Pal
|Texas Spicy Hummus
|10 oz.
|851570003614
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
|Reasor’s
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00085
|08/02/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Hummus Variety Pack
|16 oz.
|78767000816
|08/04/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Reasor’s
|Original Hummus
|10 oz.
|07876700067 0
|08/02/19;
08/16/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Original Hummus with Pretzel
|4.1 oz.
|78767 00079
|08/03/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Reasor’s
|Pine Nut & Sesame Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00070
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00068
|08/02/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Roasted Garlic Hummus with Pretzel
|4.1 oz.
|78767 00080
|08/03/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Reasor’s
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00069
|08/06/19;
08/16/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Spiced-Up Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00071
|08/05/19;
08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Reasor’s
|Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus
|10 oz.
|78767 00072
|08/17/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
|Roundy’s
|Garlic Hummus
|10 oz.
|011150995153
|08/26/19
|Plastic Tub with Lid
|Roundy’s
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|10 oz.
|011150995160
|08/16/19;
08/26/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Roundy’s
|Traditional Hummus
|10 oz.
|011150995146
|08/15/19;
08/26/19;
09/03/19
|Plastic Tub with Lid
|Schnucks
|Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092387
|08/05/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Garden Vegetable Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092394
|08/05/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092370
|08/05/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092363
|08/05/19;
08/12/19;
08/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|Schnucks
|Traditional Hummus
|8 oz.
|41318092356
|08/05/19;
08/12/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|7-Select
|Chipotle Garlic Hummus w/ Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|52548595289
|11/28/19;
12/01/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|7-Select
|Classic Hummus w/ Pretzel
|4.1 oz.
|52548595272
|11/25/19;
12/01/19; 12/17/19
96171
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
|7-Select
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels
|4.1 oz.
|52548613037
|11/26/19;
12/01/19;
12/18/19
|Plastic tub with clear lid.
