Koch Foods, located in Fairfield, Ohio is recalling approximately 743 pounds of fully cooked boneless chicken bites due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The products contain soy, milk, and eggs, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen, fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites were labeled as fully cooked chicken strips and were produced on May 31, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

40-oz. plastic bags containing fully cooked breaded boneless chicken bites that were labeled “SCHWAN’S FULLY COOKED Crispy Chicken Breast Strips” with lot code YN91518412L1; these bags may be separate or in cardboard box cases labeled “BONELESS CHICKEN BITES” with a timestamp of 20:55 to 21:50.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. P-20795” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Minnesota.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.