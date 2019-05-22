BEF Foods Inc. in Lima, OH, has recalled about 500 pounds of beef pasta products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and outside of inspection hours, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat beef stroganoff pasta was produced on May 3.

18-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta” with a USE BY date of 07/02/19 and a time-stamp ranging between the hours of 15:00 and 18:37 represented on the tray seal.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. M-46062” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their packaging. BEF Foods shipped the Bob Evans pasta to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.

The mistake was discovered when FSIS personnel reviewed the records of production for the recalling firm.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer’s refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

