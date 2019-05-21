Following results from state testing, US Trading Co. is recalling Global Pride brand rattan shoots because of sulfites, which are not declared on the product labels as required by federal law.

“The product(s) may cause adverse reactions if consumed by sulfite sensitive individuals,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. “Consumers that have purchased these products should not consume if anyone in the household is sulfite sensitive.”

Consumers who have allergies or sensitivities to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the product.

The recall notice does not provide any distribution information.

“The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors. After analysis, 555.0 ppm of sulfite was detected in the Global Pride Rattan Shoot in Brine,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled rattan shoots because the products has a shelf life through Sept. 18, 2020. To determine whether they have the recalled rattan shoots on hand, consumers should look for the following label information:

Global Pride Rattan Shoot in Brine;

UPC number 8855273023148;

24-ounce jars;

Lot number 18/09/20; and

Expiration date 18/09/20.

Consumers who may have questions or concerns should contact US Trading Co. by calling 510-781-1818.

