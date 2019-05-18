Chicago’s Vienna Beef Ltd. has recalled approximately 2,030 pounds of beef frank links products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The beef frank links items were produced on May 2, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7” 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

The recalled beef products bear establishment number “EST. 1” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to food service locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Vienna Beef Ltd. discovered the problem and reported it to FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in food service refrigerators or freezers. Foodservice institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

