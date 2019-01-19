H & T Seafood, Inc., the Importer of Record located in Bell, CA late Friday recalled approximately 71,435 pounds of imported Siluriformes fish products because the products were not presented for import re-inspection upon entry into the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The catfish related species were imported from Vietnam to the U.S. on various dates from Nov. 29, 2017, through Oct. 14, 2018, well before the partial government shutdown.

The products have a shelf life of two years. The following products are subject to recall:

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date to the U.S. of 1/3/18 and package code 19330 in Julian Date.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “TRAMAN CO. LTE INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN WILD CAUGHT SILVER SHEAT FISH” with entry date to the U.S. of 1/14/18 and package code 19319 in Julian Date.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date to the U.S. of 2/1/18 and package code 19330 in Julian Date.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 4/25/18 to the U.S.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 6/15/18 to the U.S. and package code 20030 in Julian Date.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 8/27/18 to the U.S.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 9/18/18 to the U.S. and package code 20030 in Julian Date.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date of 10/14/18 to the U.S. and package code 20090 in Julian Date.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 11/29/17 to the U.S.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT) with entry date 12/19/17 to the U.S.

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “PINEAPPLE BRAND FROZEN SHEAT FISH (WILD CAUGHT)” with entry date 4/2/18 to the U.S. and Julian Date package code 20030.

These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Nevada, and Texas. FSIS routine surveillance discovered the products had skirted the required re-inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.