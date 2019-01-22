Canada Herb is recalling an undisclosed quantity its red chili peppers because of possible Salmonella contamination, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The Canadian agency did not report how the Salmonella was discovered. Canada Herb shipped the peppers to retailers in Ontario.

No illnesses had been reported as of the posting of the recall notice, but the agency is urging consumers to not use the chili peppers. The peppers were imported from Vietnam.

There are no codes or other markings on the packages of chili peppers, other than the Canada Herb brand, that consumers can use to identify the recalled peppers. The recalled peppers are packaged in various weights.

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Canada Herb red chili Variable weight None – all packages sold up to and including January 20, 2019 None

Advice for consumers

Food that is contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CFIA.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients need to be hospitalized.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

