Junior’s Smokehouse Processing Plant in El Campo, TX on Friday recalled approximately 690 pounds of ready-to-eat teriyaki beef jerky products, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said may also contain pieces of hard metal,

An extraneous material in a food product presents a health hazard situation with only a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product and requires a Class II recall.

Junior’s Smokehouse produced the ready-to-eat teriyaki beef jerky on Aug. 9, 2018. The following product is subject to the recall:

4 oz. Plastic pouches of “BUC-EE’S HILL COUNTRY BRAND TERIYAKI BEEF JERKY, MADE IN TEXAS FROM SOLID STRIPS OF BEEF, READY TO EAT,” labeled with BEST BY 08-09-2019, and a lot code of 220-272.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 48213” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Junior’s shipped the jerky to retail locations in Texas.

A consumer reported the metal in the teriyaki beef jerky product on Sept. 17, 2018.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make sure that the product is no longer available to consumers.

