Clifton, NJ-based Bahar LLC is recalling 2,344 pounds of frozen, raw beef dumplings products produced without federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, raw, beef dumplings, made from May 2 to Aug. 29 include:

Various weight sealed plastic packages containing “Bahar MANTI Gourmet Mediterranean Brand Beef Dumplings” and “EXP. DATE” of 05/20/19 through 08/29/19.

1-lb. square plastic sealed packages containing “Bahar MANTI Gourmet Mediterranean Brand Beef Dumplings” and “EXP. DATE” of 05/20/19 through 08/29/19.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 51290” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. These recalled items went to the distributor and retail locations in New Jersey.

FSIS discovered the problem during a review at the establishment.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a response should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make sure that the product is no longer available to consumers. When possible, the FSIS website will post the retail distribution list(s).