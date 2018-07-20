H-E-B recalls ice cream, sorbets for risk of metal bits  

H-E-B is recalling two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbert in 3-ounce cups after broken metal was found in processing equipment during routine maintenance, according to recall notice posted on the FDA website Wednesday night.

According to the recall notice, the recalled products were distributed only to H-E-B stores in Texas. The product was not distributed to the Houston area or Mexico.”

To date, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident.

Consumers can look for the following information and code dates, which can be found on the back of the packaging:

UPC

Number Product Size Code Date 4122081930 Creamy

Creations

Orange Lime

Sherbert Cup

12CT/3OZ 12CT/3OZ 12/09/2018 4122081931 Creamy

Creations

Vanilla

Chocolate Cup

12CT/3OZ 12CT/3OZ 12/10/2018

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves, according to the recall notice. The regional grocery chain is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible.

Customers who purchased the items should not eat the products. They should and return them to the store for a full refund. Customers can contact H-E-B Customer Service for more information at 1-855-432-4438.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News