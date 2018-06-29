Britain’s FSA talks about Brexit challenges in annual report and accounts for 2017-18

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) for the United Kingdom will have to stand on its own after the island nation withdraws from the European Union next year. It means food safety in the UK will be cut off from the EU mothership, better known as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in Parma, Italy. Some have said that will weaken food safety in Britain. FSA Chair Heather Hancock agrees there is much work to be done.

“When the UK leaves the EU in March next year, we will continue to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food,” Hancock wrote in the agency’s annual report and accounts for 2017-18.

“More than 90 percent of food law in the UK comes from the EU, and our current system is heavily reliant on EU institutions and decisions. It is vital that from day one we have an equivalent regulatory regime in place, a regime which is robust and effective, and led by an effective regulator.”

It was in the June 2016 Brexit vote that UK voters decided to leave the EU in an election marked by a “yes” vote of 51.9 percent with a turnout of 72.2 percent.

Hancock says the important thing now is the modernization of Britan’s food safety system.

She also stressed the importance of the FSA’s program to change food regulation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, commenting that the modernization plans will “ensure that local authorities have more information about the food businesses in their area” and that the FSA will for the first time be able to develop a unified view of food business and local authority performance, across the three countries.