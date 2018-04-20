Wegmans recalls detox tea because of Salmonella risk

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is recalling Traditional Medicinals brand tea due to the risk of Salmonella contamination, according to an April 17 recall notice posted on Wegmans’ website. The recalled “EveryDay Detox Lemon Tea” and “Organic Throat Coat Lemon Echinacea Caffeine Free Tea” is labeled with an expiration date of Jan. 2021, according to the recall.

According to Traditional Medicinals, “Our supplier of lemon myrtle leaf (a minor ingredient in both products) found Salmonella contamination in a retained sample of this herb,” and “upon learning of this, we reported the problem to FDA.”

Consumers can look for the following details to identify whether they have any of the recalled product on hand:

“EveryDay Detox Lemon”, lot number “19461”, UPC: 03291700197; and

“Organic Throat Coat Lemon Echinacea Caffeine Free Tea”, lot number “19482”, UPC: 03291700159.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall.

“We also notified retailers to remove these two lots from their shelves. As well, we encourage you to discard these two specific lots if you have them at home. If you believe that you have product affected by this recall and would like reimbursement, or have any other questions or concerns, please contact our Consumer Response line,” according to CEO of Traditional Medicinals, Blair Kellison.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Consumers in possession of the recalled product can return it to Wegmans stores for a full refund, according to the recall on Wegmans’ website. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Traditional Medicinals at 1-800-543-4372.

© Food Safety News