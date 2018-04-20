Almost 6 dozen outbreaks traced to leafy greens since 1995

Editor’s note: Thanks to Doug Powell and Ben Chapman at barfblog.com for compiling the below list of outbreaks linked to leafy greens.
The current E. coli O157:H7 outbreak traced to chopped romaine lettuce is the latest in a string of almost 80 foodborne illness outbreaks linked to leafy greens in the past 23 years.
As of April 18, there were 53 people across 16 states confirmed to be infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7. Those states and the number of cases in each are Alaska 1, Arizona 3, California 1, Connecticut 2, Idaho 10, Illinois 1, Louisiana 1, Michigan 2, Missouri 1, Montana 6, New Jersey 7, New York 2, Ohio 2, Pennsylvania, 12, Virginia 1 and Washington.
Federal officials and produce industry groups are stressing that only chopped romaine from the growing area near Yuma, AZ, has thus far been implicated in the current outbreak. But, a variety of leafy greens products have been the source of foodborne illness outbreaks since at least 1995.
Outlined here is a list of E. coli and other pathogen outbreaks involving contaminated lettuce or leafy greens.
|Date
|Causative Agent
|Illnesses Reported
|Source
|Nov. 2017- Dec. 2017
|E. coli O157:H7
|41, 1 death
|romaine lettuce
|Dec. 2015-Jan. 2016
|Listeria monocytogenes
|19, 1 death
|package salads
|Apr. 2015
|Escherichia coli, Shiga toxin-producing
|7
|prepackaged leafy greens
|Mar. 2015
|E. coli O157:H7
|12
|leafy greens
|Jul. 2014
|E. coli O111
|15
|Salad/cabbage served at Applebee’s and Yard House (Minnesota)
|Oct. 2013
|E. coli O157:H7
|33
|Pre-packaged salads and sandwich wraps (California)
|Jul. 2013
|E. coli O157:H7
|94
|Lettuce served at Federico’s Mexican Restaurant
|Jul. 2013
|Cyclospora
|140 (Iowa); 87 (Nebraska)
|Salad mix, cilantro
|Dec. 2012 – Jan. 2013
|E. coli O157:H7
|31
|Shredded lettuce from Freshpoint, Inc.
|Oct. 2012
|E. coli O157:H7
|33
|Leafy greens salad mix (Massachusetts)
|Apr. 2012
|E. coli O157:H7
|28
|Romaine lettuce
|Dec. 2011
|Salmonella Hartford
|5
|Lettuce; roast beef
|Dec. 2011
|Norovirus
|9
|Lettuce, unspecified
|Oct. 2011
|E. coli O157:H7
|58
|Romaine lettuce
|Oct. 2011
|E. coli O157:H7
|26
|Lettuce
|Aug. 2011
|N/A
|8
|Lettuce; onions; tomatoes
|Jul. 2011
|Cyclospora cayatenensis
|99
|Lettuce based salads
|Jun. 2011
|Norovirus
|23
|Garden salad
|Apr. 2011
|Salmonella Typhimirum
|36
|Multiple salads
|Feb. 2011
|Norovirus
|24
|Garden salad
|Jan. 2011
|Norovirus
|93
|Lettuce; salad, unspecified
|Jul.-Oct. 2010
|Salmonella Java
|136
|Salad vegetable
|May 2010
|E. coli O145
|33
(26 lab-confirmed)
|Romaine Lettuce grown in Arizona
|Apr. 2010
|Salmonella Hvittingfoss
|102
|Lettuce, tomatoes, and olives served at Subway restaurants
|Jan. 2010
|E. coli
|260
|Lettuce grown in France
|Dec. 2009
|Norovirus
|16
|Lettuce
|Aug. 2009
|SalmonellaTyphimurium
|27
|Lettuce
|Aug. 2009
|Salmonella spp
|124
|Romaine lettuce; Recalls issued by Tanimura & Antle, Inc. (lettuce), Muranaka Farm, Inc. (parsley), and Frontera Produce (cilantro)
|Jul. 2009
|SalmonellaTyphimurium
|145
|Shredded lettuce from Taylor Farms
|May. 2009
|Norovirus
|10
|Lettuce, onion, and tomato in chicken salad
|Nov. 2008
|E. coli O157:H7
|130
|Romaine lettuce
|Oct. 2008
|E. coli O157:H7
|2
|Chopped shredded iceberg lettuce (Michigan)
|Oct. 2008
|E. coli O157:H7
|43 (Johnathan’s Family Restaurant), 21 (Little Red Rooster Restaurant), 12 (M.T. Bellies Restaurant)
|Lettuce
|Oct. 2008
|Norovirus
|64
|Tomato relish, lettuce-based salad
|Aug.-Sep. 2008
|E. coli O157:H7
|74
|Lettuce from Aunt Mid’s Produce Company (California)
|Aug.-Oct. 2008
|E. coli O157:H7
|13
|Spinach (Oregon)
|May. 2008
|E. coli O157:H7
|10
|Prepackaged lettuce
|May. 2008
|E. coli O157:H7
|6
|Pre-packaged salad
|May 2008
|E. coli O157:H7
|9
|Lettuce (California, U.S.)
|Apr. 2008
|Salmonella Branderup
|12
|Green salad, tomato
|Jul. 2007
|Shigella sonnei
|72
|Salad
|Jul. 2007
|E. coli O157:H7
|26
|Lettuce
|Feb. 2007
|Norovirus
|8
|Lettuce
|Jan. 2007
|Norovirus
|9
|Salad
|Nov. 2006
|E. coli O157:H7
|78
|Lettuce
|Oct. 2006
|E. coli O157:H7
|205
|Pre-packaged baby spinach from Dole Food Company (California)
|Sep. 2006
|Norovirus
|9
|Salad
|Sep. 2005
|E. coli O157:H7
|34
|Prepackaged bagged lettuce from Dole Food Company
|Jun. 2006
|SalmonellaTyphimurium
|18
|Lettuce, tomatoes
|Oct. 2005
|E. coli O157:H7
|12
|grapes, green; lettuce, prepackaged
|Nov. 2004
|E. coli O157:H7
|6
|Lettuce, unspecified
|Jul. 2004
|Salmonella Newport
|97
|Iceberg lettuce
|Nov. 2003
|E. coli O157:H7
|19
|Spinach, unspecified
|Oct. 2003
|E. coli O157:H7
|16
|Spinach, unspecified
|Sep. 2003
|E. coli O157:H7
|51
|Lettuce-based salads, unspecified
|Nov. 2002
|E. coli O157:H7
|60
|Romaine lettuce
|Jul. 2002
|E. coli O157:H7
|32
|Romaine lettuce from Spokane Produce (Washington)
|Jul. 2002
|E. coli O157:H7
|55
|Caesar salad
|Nov. 2001
|E. coli O157:H7
|20
|Lettuce-based salads, unspecified
|Oct. 2000
|E. coli O157:H7
|6
|Salad
|May 2000
|Campylobacter jejuni
|13
|Salad
|May 2000
|Norovirus
|3
|Salad
|Feb. 2000
|Norovirus
|7
|Salad
|Oct. 1999
|E. coli O157:H7
|45
|Lettuce, salad
|Oct. 1999
|E. coli O157:H7
|47
|Salad
|Oct. 1999
|Norovirus
|16
|Salad
|Sep. 1999
|E. coli O157:H11
|6
|Lettuce
|Sep. 1999
|Norovirus
|115
|Lettuce
|Sep. 1999
|E. coli O111:H8
|58
|Salad
|Aug. 1999
|Norovirus
|25
|Salad
|May 1999
|Norovirus
|28
|Salad
|Feb. 1999
|E. coli O157:H7
|72
|Lettuce
|May 1998
|E. coli O157:H7
|2
|Salad
|May 1996
|E. coli O157:H7
|61
|Lettuce
|Oct. 1995
|E. coli O153:H46
|11
|Lettuce
|Sep. 1995
|E. coli O153:H47
|30
|Lettuce
|Sep. 1995
|E. coli O157:H7
|21
|Lettuce
|Jul. 1995
|E. coli O153:H48
|74
|Lettuce
Meat and poultry products continue to be the top sources of foodborne illness outbreaks in the United States.
