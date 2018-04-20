Almost 6 dozen outbreaks traced to leafy greens since 1995

Editor’s note: Thanks to Doug Powell and Ben Chapman at barfblog.com for compiling the below list of outbreaks linked to leafy greens.

The current E. coli O157:H7 outbreak traced to chopped romaine lettuce is the latest in a string of almost 80 foodborne illness outbreaks linked to leafy greens in the past 23 years.

As of April 18, there were 53 people across 16 states confirmed to be infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7. Those states and the number of cases in each are Alaska 1, Arizona 3, California 1, Connecticut 2, Idaho 10, Illinois 1, Louisiana 1, Michigan 2, Missouri 1, Montana 6, New Jersey 7, New York 2, Ohio 2, Pennsylvania, 12, Virginia 1 and Washington.

Federal officials and produce industry groups are stressing that only chopped romaine from the growing area near Yuma, AZ, has thus far been implicated in the current outbreak. But, a variety of leafy greens products have been the source of foodborne illness outbreaks since at least 1995.

Outlined here is a list of E. coli and other pathogen outbreaks involving contaminated lettuce or leafy greens.

Date Causative Agent Illnesses Reported Source Nov. 2017- Dec. 2017 E. coli O157:H7 41, 1 death romaine lettuce Dec. 2015-Jan. 2016 Listeria monocytogenes 19, 1 death package salads Apr. 2015 Escherichia coli, Shiga toxin-producing 7 prepackaged leafy greens Mar. 2015 E. coli O157:H7 12 leafy greens Jul. 2014 E. coli O111 15 Salad/cabbage served at Applebee’s and Yard House (Minnesota) Oct. 2013 E. coli O157:H7 33 Pre-packaged salads and sandwich wraps (California) Jul. 2013 E. coli O157:H7 94 Lettuce served at Federico’s Mexican Restaurant Jul. 2013 Cyclospora 140 (Iowa); 87 (Nebraska) Salad mix, cilantro Dec. 2012 – Jan. 2013 E. coli O157:H7 31 Shredded lettuce from Freshpoint, Inc. Oct. 2012 E. coli O157:H7 33 Leafy greens salad mix (Massachusetts) Apr. 2012 E. coli O157:H7 28 Romaine lettuce Dec. 2011 Salmonella Hartford 5 Lettuce; roast beef Dec. 2011 Norovirus 9 Lettuce, unspecified Oct. 2011 E. coli O157:H7 58 Romaine lettuce Oct. 2011 E. coli O157:H7 26 Lettuce Aug. 2011 N/A 8 Lettuce; onions; tomatoes Jul. 2011 Cyclospora cayatenensis 99 Lettuce based salads Jun. 2011 Norovirus 23 Garden salad Apr. 2011 Salmonella Typhimirum 36 Multiple salads Feb. 2011 Norovirus 24 Garden salad Jan. 2011 Norovirus 93 Lettuce; salad, unspecified Jul.-Oct. 2010 Salmonella Java 136 Salad vegetable May 2010 E. coli O145 33

(26 lab-confirmed) Romaine Lettuce grown in Arizona Apr. 2010 Salmonella Hvittingfoss 102 Lettuce, tomatoes, and olives served at Subway restaurants Jan. 2010 E. coli 260 Lettuce grown in France Dec. 2009 Norovirus 16 Lettuce Aug. 2009 Salmonella Typhimurium 27 Lettuce Aug. 2009 Salmonella spp 124 Romaine lettuce; Recalls issued by Tanimura & Antle, Inc. (lettuce), Muranaka Farm, Inc. (parsley), and Frontera Produce (cilantro) Jul. 2009 Salmonella Typhimurium 145 Shredded lettuce from Taylor Farms May. 2009 Norovirus 10 Lettuce, onion, and tomato in chicken salad Nov. 2008 E. coli O157:H7 130 Romaine lettuce Oct. 2008 E. coli O157:H7 2 Chopped shredded iceberg lettuce (Michigan) Oct. 2008 E. coli O157:H7 43 (Johnathan’s Family Restaurant), 21 (Little Red Rooster Restaurant), 12 (M.T. Bellies Restaurant) Lettuce Oct. 2008 Norovirus 64 Tomato relish, lettuce-based salad Aug.-Sep. 2008 E. coli O157:H7 74 Lettuce from Aunt Mid’s Produce Company (California) Aug.-Oct. 2008 E. coli O157:H7 13 Spinach (Oregon) May. 2008 E. coli O157:H7 10 Prepackaged lettuce May. 2008 E. coli O157:H7 6 Pre-packaged salad May 2008 E. coli O157:H7 9 Lettuce (California, U.S.) Apr. 2008 Salmonella Branderup 12 Green salad, tomato Jul. 2007 Shigella sonnei 72 Salad Jul. 2007 E. coli O157:H7 26 Lettuce Feb. 2007 Norovirus 8 Lettuce Jan. 2007 Norovirus 9 Salad Nov. 2006 E. coli O157:H7 78 Lettuce Oct. 2006 E. coli O157:H7 205 Pre-packaged baby spinach from Dole Food Company (California) Sep. 2006 Norovirus 9 Salad Sep. 2005 E. coli O157:H7 34 Prepackaged bagged lettuce from Dole Food Company Jun. 2006 Salmonella Typhimurium 18 Lettuce, tomatoes Oct. 2005 E. coli O157:H7 12 grapes, green; lettuce, prepackaged Nov. 2004 E. coli O157:H7 6 Lettuce, unspecified Jul. 2004 Salmonella Newport 97 Iceberg lettuce Nov. 2003 E. coli O157:H7 19 Spinach, unspecified Oct. 2003 E. coli O157:H7 16 Spinach, unspecified Sep. 2003 E. coli O157:H7 51 Lettuce-based salads, unspecified Nov. 2002 E. coli O157:H7 60 Romaine lettuce Jul. 2002 E. coli O157:H7 32 Romaine lettuce from Spokane Produce (Washington) Jul. 2002 E. coli O157:H7 55 Caesar salad Nov. 2001 E. coli O157:H7 20 Lettuce-based salads, unspecified Oct. 2000 E. coli O157:H7 6 Salad May 2000 Campylobacter jejuni 13 Salad May 2000 Norovirus 3 Salad Feb. 2000 Norovirus 7 Salad Oct. 1999 E. coli O157:H7 45 Lettuce, salad Oct. 1999 E. coli O157:H7 47 Salad Oct. 1999 Norovirus 16 Salad Sep. 1999 E. coli O157:H11 6 Lettuce Sep. 1999 Norovirus 115 Lettuce Sep. 1999 E. coli O111:H8 58 Salad Aug. 1999 Norovirus 25 Salad May 1999 Norovirus 28 Salad Feb. 1999 E. coli O157:H7 72 Lettuce May 1998 E. coli O157:H7 2 Salad May 1996 E. coli O157:H7 61 Lettuce Oct. 1995 E. coli O153:H46 11 Lettuce Sep. 1995 E. coli O153:H47 30 Lettuce Sep. 1995 E. coli O157:H7 21 Lettuce Jul. 1995 E. coli O153:H48 74 Lettuce

Meat and poultry products continue to be the top sources of foodborne illness outbreaks in the United States.

