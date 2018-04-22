22 illnesses prompts largest shell egg recall since 2010

Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, IN late Friday recalled 206,749,248 eggs because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Acre decided to initiate the recall after at least 22 illnesses on the East Coast were traced back to its egg production farm in Hyde County, North Carolina, which produces 2.3 million eggs a day from 3 million laying hens. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is involved in an investigation that has included an inspection of the facility and interviews of the victims.

Healthy individuals infected with SalmonellaBraenderup can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella Braenderup can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The potentially contaminated eggs from the Hyde County farm reached consumers in ten states including Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia by direct delivery to retail stores and restaurants.

More than 550 million table eggs were called from two Iowa egg farms owned by Austin (Jack) DeCoster in 2010 involving a nationwide Salmonella outbreak that sickened thousands. Afterward, Jack and his son Peter DeCoster each plead guilty to one count of allowing misbranded and adultered food to enter interstate commerce. They and their company, Quality Egg LLC, ended up paying $7 million in fines and both DeCosters served three months in federal prison.

The affected eggs this time are from plant number P-1065 with the Julian date range of 011 through the date of 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package, as follows:

Lot Codes 011 – 102

Item Description Carton UPC COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X 30 DOZEN 077236000302 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A LARGE X15 DOZEN 077236000302 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X24 DOZEN 077236000500 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN 077236000203 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X30 DOZEN 077236000401 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A JUMBO X12 DOZEN 077236000500 FOOD LION A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN 035826089618 FOOD LION A MEDIUM X15 DOZEN 035826089649 FOOD LION A XLARGE X 15 DOZEN 035826089625 FOOD LION A 18PK LARGE X15 DOZEN 035826089601 FOOD LION A LARGE X15 DOZEN 035826089588 FOOD LION A 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN 035826089632 LOOSE A USDA SMALL X 30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE A USDA MEDIUM X 30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE A XLARGE X15 DOZEN N/A LOOSE A XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE A MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN N/A LOOSE A MEDIUM X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA XLARGE X15 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA LARGE X15 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA MEDIUM X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE AA XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 30 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA AA LARGE PFG X 15 DOZEN N/A LOOSE USDA A XLARGE X30 DOZEN N/A NELMS A JUMBO X24 634181000018 WAFFLE HOUSE LOOSE USDA A LARGE X 30 DOZEN N/A CRYSTAL FARMS A MEDIUM X30 077236000203 CRYSTAL FARMS A 18PK MEDIUM X 30 077236000258 CRYSTAL FARMS A 2.5 DOZ MEDIUM X 25 077236000124 COUNTRY DAYBREAK A XLARGE X15 DOZEN 077236000401 COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A XLARGE X 240 DOZEN PULP 077236700400 COUNTRY DAYBREAK USDA GRADE A LARGE RACK X 240 DOZEN PULP 077236700301 COBURN FARMS A MEDIUM MP X 30 DOZEN 051933182608 COBURN FARMS A LARGE X 30 DOZEN 051933190801 COBURN FARMS A 18PK LARGE X 30 DOZEN 051933182509 SUNSHINE FARMS A JUMBO X 12 DOZEN 804879457336 GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN N/A GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE LARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN N/A GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN N/A GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (6-2.5 FLATS) X 15 DOZEN N/A GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE MEDIUM (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN N/A GLENVIEW USDA AA LOOSE XLARGE (12-2.5 FLATS) X 30 DOZEN N/A GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC 078742127132 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK XLARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC 078742127128 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA TWIN 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC 078742127101 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 6PK LARGE X 15 DOZEN 078742127095 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK MEDIUM X 15 DOZEN 078742127224 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 12PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC 078742127071 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 18PK LARGE X 24 DOZEN RPC 078742127088 GREAT VALUE GRADE A 12PK JUMBO X 22 DOZEN RPC 078742127149 GREAT VALUE GRADE A USDA 5DZ LARGE X 5 DOZEN 078742127118

