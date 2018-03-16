Minnesota sprout grower announces recall because of Salmonella potential

River Valley Sprouts, located in Houston, MN is recalling various alfalfa sprouts for possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled products include:

5-ounce Alfalfa Sprouts

5-ounce Alfalfa Sprouts 4-ounce Alfalfa Sprouts,

5-ounce Garlic/Alfalfa

5-ounce Variety sprouts

The recalled sprouts were packed and shipped from March 6-15, 2018. The sprouts were distributed in Minnesota and Wisconsin and were sold through various grocery stores. Some packages have sell-by dates on the label of March 15-March 25. The product is packaged in a plastic cup or clam container.

So far, no known illnesses are associated with the outbreak.

The potential for contamination was discovered during routine testing by the FDA, which revealed the presence of Salmonella in some 5-ounce packages of Alfalfa Sprouts. At River Valley Sprouts every batch of seed is sanitized at 20,000 PPM of calcium hypochlorite and irrigation water is tested for salmonella and E. coli.

Production of these products has been suspended while River Valley Sprouts and the FDA continue their investigation.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Others often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illness such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Consumers who still have this product are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund or destroy.

