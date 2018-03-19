Ground beef for meal-kit company recalled after E. coli test

An unrevealed quantity of ground beef packaged for meal-kit provider GoodFood and distributed directly to consumers in at least five Canadian provinces is under recall after government tests showed E. coli contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) posted the recall notice late Sunday, urging consumers to check their homes for the Good Boucher branded ground beef. The agency found the deadly E. coli O157:H7 species when it tested samples of the beef.

“Check to see if you have the products in your home. If the products are in your home, do not consume them,” according to the CFIA recall notice. “Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.”

No illnesses had been confirmed in connection to the recalled ground beef as of Sunday. The implicated beef, packaged for GoodFood, could have been distributed nationwide in Canada, according to the recall notice. It was definitely distributed in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

Additional products could be recalled if the CFIA finds that they include the ground beef from Good Boucher. The recalled ground beef can be identified by looking for the following label information:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Good Boucher Lean Ground Beef 285 g Lot: 18-03-07

Best before: 2018-03-21 None Good Boucher Lean Ground Beef 510 g Lot: 18-03-05

Best before: 2018-03-19 None Good Boucher Lean Ground Beef 510 g Lot: 18-03-07

Best before: 2018-03-21 None

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled ground beef and developed symptoms of E. coli poisoning should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen. Specific lab tests but be conducted to diagnose food poisoning.

Symptoms of E. coli infection can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. The infection and complications are sometimes fatal.

High risk groups for severe illness and complications include young children, older and/or frail adults, pregnant women and people with suppressed immune systems such as diabetics, HIV patients, transplant recipients and cancer patients.

