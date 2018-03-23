E. coli O157:H7 findings trigger multiple beef recalls in Canada

Two more ground beef recalls are in effect in Canada because of positive test results showing contamination with E. coli O157:H7. Multiple brands distributed by three companies are now implicated.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted the first notice on March 18. It was for ground beef from Good Butcher and packaged for for meal-kit provider GoodFood and distributed directly to consumers across the country.

At that time the CFIA reported no illnesses had been confirmed. However, the agency’s recall notice on the GoodFood products said “additional products could be recalled if the CFIA finds that they include the ground beef from Good Boucher.”

The agency is now reporting that it has found additional products containing the Good Boucher ground beef. Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the recalled products. Under no circumstances should the recalled products be consumed.

Consumers should look for the following label information to determine whether they have unused portions of the recalled beef in their homes:

Viandes Lauzon Medium Ground Beef N/O, 2.50 kg. Product code 18-03-05; Distributed in Quebec

Triple A Lean Ground Beef Triple A, 8 x 454g. Packed on 18-03-05; Distributed in Quebec

The following recalled ground beef products were distributed to restaurants, hotels and institutional customers in Ontario and/or Québec:

Dubé Loiselle Maison Ground Beef Lean, 2 x 2.5 kg. Production date 07-03-18; Distributed in Quebec

Dubé Loiselle Maison Ground Beef Medium Lean, 2 x 2.5 kg. Production date 07-03-18; Distributed in Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Extra Lean Ground Beef Home Style, 2 x 2.5 kg. Product code 37825; Lot #18-03-05; Best before 19-03-2018; Distributed in Ontario and Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Lean Ground Beef, 5 x 1 kg. Product code 35096; Lot #18-03-05; Best before 05-3-2019; Distributed in Ontario and Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Lean Ground Beef, 2 x 2.5 kg. Product code 33360; Lot #18-03-07; Best before 07-03-2019; Distributed in Ontario and Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Lean Ground Beef Home Style, 2 x 2.5 kg. Product code 37824; Lot #18-03-05; Best before 19-03-2018; Distributed in Ontario and Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Lean Ground Beef, 2 x 2.5 kg. Product code 33355; Lot #18-03-07; Best before 21-03-2018; Distributed in Ontario and Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Extra Lean Ground Beef, 2 x 2.5 kg. Product code 33345; Lot #18-03-05; Best before 19-03-2018; Distributed in Ontario and Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Medium Ground Beef, 2 x 2.5 kg. Product code 39139; Lot #18-03-05; Distributed in Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Medium Ground Beef, 2 x 2.5 kg. Product code 33318; Lot #18-03-07; Best before 21-03-2018; Distributed in Ontario and Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Medium Ground Beef, 2 x 2.5 kg. Product code 33318; Lot #18-03-05; Best before 19-03-2018; Distributed in Ontario and Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Lean Ground Beef, 2 x 2.5 kg. Product code 33355; Lot #18-03-05; Best before 19-03-2018; Distributed in Ontario and Quebec

Viandes Lauzon Medium Ground Beef, 2 x 2.5 kg. Product code 39187; Lot #18-03-07; Distributed in Ontario and Quebec

The following beef trimmings were recalled from one or more warehouses in Québec

Les Viandes Forget Beef Trimmings 85%, 27.22 kg; Packed on 18FEB21

Les Viandes Forget Beef Trimmings NC 65%, 27.22 kg; Packed on 18FEB21

CFIA warns that food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause illness. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

Young children and some elderly victims are at risk of developing hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe and sometimes fatal complication of an E. coli O157:H7 infection. HUS strikes approximately 5 percent to 10 percent of STEC-infected children under the age of 10 years, affecting the kidneys, digestive system and other organs. HUS is fatal in 3 percent to 5 percent of cases, while other HUS victims may suffer long-term consequences of their illness, including hypertension or impaired kidney function.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News