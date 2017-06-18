Processing deviation cited as reason for 162.5 ton recall

Supreme Cuisine in Montgomery City, MO has recalled approximately 325,000 pounds of meat and poultry fat and lard products due to a processing deviation, which may result in the potential growth and survival of bacterial pathogens in the products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The duck, beef and pork fat and lard items were produced and packaged from June 1, 2016 through May 8, 2017. The products have a one-year shelf life.

Here’s the list of recalled products:

Product Description Case UPC Package UPC Best By Dates 11oz. Bottles EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 107-32153-02475-2 7-32153-02475-5 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat 10-854660-00602-8 8-54660-00602-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 10-854660-00602-8 8-54660-00602-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Lard 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Fat 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Fat 107-32153-02474-5 7-32153-02474-8 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. Bottles EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 10-854660-00600-4 8-54660-00600-7 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018 11oz. EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 107-32153-02473-8 7-32153-02473-1 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018 11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Lard 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 10-854660-00601-1 8-54660-00601-4 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 107-32153-02481-3 7-32153-02481-6 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 11oz. EPIC organic Pork Fat 107-32153-02481-3 7-32153-02481-6 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 3.5 gallon EPIC Pork Lard/Fat 10-854660-00626-4 8-54660-00626-7 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 4 lb. Buckets EPIC Pork Lard 10-854660-00626-4 8-54660-00626-7 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 4 lb. Buckets EPIC Pork Fat 10-854660-00626-4 8-54660-00626-7 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 4 lb. Buckets EPIC Beef Tallow 10-854660-00627-1 8-54660-00627-4 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018 4 lb. Buckets EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat 10-854660-00628-8 8-54660-00628-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 4 lb. Buckets EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 10-854660-00628-8 8-54660-00628-1 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 10-854660-00678-3 8-54660-00678-6 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow 107-32153-02847-7 7-32153-02847-0 6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat 10-854660-00679-0 8-54660-00679-3 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 10-854660-00679-0 8-54660-00679-3 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Traditional Duck Fat 107-32153-02846-0 7-32153-02846-3 6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018

2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Lard 10-854660-00677-6 8-54660-00677-9 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 10-854660-00677-6 8-54660-00677-9 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018 2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat 107-32153-02476-9 7-32153-02476-2 6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34595” or “P-34595” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold through the internet and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The mistake was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint of a loose lid from an internet customer.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

