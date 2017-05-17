Miami cheese maker recalls product from California for Listeria

Three tons of cheese produced by Miami’s La Nica Products Inc. was recalled Tuesday for possible Listeria contamination.

No illnesses are yet associated with the recall, but Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. While healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Queso Duro Blando/Hard White Cheese (Morolique) was distributed only in the state of California through supermarkets and other retail stores.

The cheese being recalled comes in 1-pound opaque plastic bags labeling that says:

Quesos De La Costa

Queso Duro Blando

Hard Soft Cheese

The name is surrounded by an orange border and there is a small cow on the label. It is a white cheese. The cheese has an expiration date of Aug. 31 and a UPC code of 8 52304 74023 2. The lot number of this cheese is 254.

The recall resulted from sampling by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product. This recall is being done with the knowledge of the federal Food and Drug Administration.

