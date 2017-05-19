BrightFarms recalls leafy greens, herbs because of metal pieces

Urban greenhouse grower BrightFarms Inc. of New York City is recalling an undisclosed volume of packaged salad greens and herbs because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal “as a result of construction.”

The recall covers only leafy greens and herbs grown at BrightFarms’ greenhouse farm in Elkwood, VA, according to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. Several grocery retailers in the Northeast and Washington D.C. and the Capital Area Food Bank may have received the recalled produce.

“The affected BrightFarms branded products are sold at the Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle, Peapod and Martin’s Food Markets in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia,” according to the recall notice.

“The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with best-by dates on the package of: 5/22/17, 5/23/17, 5/24/17, 5/25/17, 5/26/17. Best-by dates are located on the label of the package.”

BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)

BrightFarms Arugula (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Mixed Greens (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Baby Romaine (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

The recall also includes the below basil, packaged in clear plastic clamshells with best-by dates: 5/18/17, 5/19/17, 5/20/17, 5/21/17, 5/22/17, 5/23/17. Best-by dates are on the label of the package.

BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. package)

BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)

BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)

“BrightFarms chose to take this action out of an abundance of caution after discovering that certain produce may have been compromised. Affected retailers have been instructed to remove all affected products from store shelves,” according to the recall notice.

“Consumers who have purchased the affected products should discard (them) or return the product to its place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 646-480-5262 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.”

Founder and CEO Paul Lightfoot states on the BrightFarms website that the company’s goal is to provide local produce to urban markets.

“BrightFarms finances, designs, builds and operates greenhouse farms at or near supermarkets, cutting time, distance, and cost from the produce supply chain,” according to the company website.

© Food Safety News