Listeria, E. coli contamination triggers recall of raw pet food

Radagast Pet Food Inc. of Portland, OR, has recalled three lots of raw cat food that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, and one lot that may contain E. coli O121, after testing carried out by the company detected the presence of the pathogens.

People also can become infected with either pathogen through handling the contaminated food. Surfaces such as countertops, along with utensils and pet bowls, can easily become contaminated and transfer the potentially deadly pathogens to human food prepared in the same areas.

The recalled products include:

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Chicken Recipe

Lot Code 63057, Best By Date: 10/9/2019

Lot Code 63069, Best By Date: 10/23/2019

Lot Code 63076, Best By Date: 10/31/2019

(8oz UPC 8 51536 00103 6, 16oz UPC 8 51536 00104 3, 24oz UPC 8 51536 00105 0)

Rad Cat Raw Diet Pasture-Raised Venison Recipe

Lot Code 63063, Best By Date: 10/15/2019

(8oz UPC 8 51536 00121 0, 16oz UPC 8 51536 00122 7, 24oz UPC 8 51536 00123 4 and 1oz Samples)

All four recalled lots were shipped to distributors in the United States in May and June 2018. In addition, Free-Range Chicken Lot Codes 63069 and 63076 were shipped to a single distributor in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

On March 20, Radagast recalled one production lot each of Rad Cat Free-Range Chicken and Rad Cat Free-Range Turkey after the Ohio Department of Agriculture found Listeria monocytogenes in samples of both products. Enhanced testing undertaken by the company in the wake of the March recall uncovered the most recent potential contamination.

Animals infected with Listeria monocytogenes can develop symptoms that include vomiting, diarrhea, fever, anorexia and muscular or respiratory symptoms. Although E. coli O121 is not known to cause illness in cats, the animals can become carriers and transfer the pathogen either directly or indirectly to their human handlers.

The US Food and Drug Administration has a zero tolerance rule for both Listeria monocytogenes and E. coli O121 in pet food.

People infected with Listeria monocytogenes can develop symptoms that include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. The very young, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are especially susceptible.

Individuals infected with E. coli O121 may experience stomach cramps, mild fever, vomiting, and diarrhea, often with bloody stools.

No pet or human illnesses have been reported at this time.

What consumers should do

If your pet is displaying any symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection, contact your veterinarian.

If you or a household member is displaying any symptoms of either Listeria monocytogenes or E. coli O121 infection, consult your healthcare provider.

Check the Lot Codes on your Free-Range Chicken Recipe and Pasture-Raised Venison Recipe containers. The codes are printed on the bottom of the plastic container. Return the recalled product to your retailer for a full refund.

Consumers with questions should contact Radagast Pet Food, Inc. at 503-736-4649 Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm Pacific Time or contact the company through its website at www.RadFood.com.

© Food Safety News