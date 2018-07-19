Florida company recalls 3 tons of ground beef for E. coli risk

Operators of institutional kitchens in Florida are being urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for fresh and frozen raw ground beef products because the producer found E. coli in the meat.

Win Opportunity Knocks, doing business as Ottomanelli Wholesale Meats Inc. in St. Petersburg, FL, reported the ground beef products could be contaminated with three different E. coli serotypes, O45, O130 and O145, according to a recall notice posted July 18.

The notice on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS website, did not indicate what type of institutions received the recalled beef. The notice also did not say whether there have been any reported or confirmed illnesses in relation to the recalled products.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutions’ refrigerators or freezers. Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to serve or sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

Overall, the Florida company is recalling a little more than 6,000 pounds of the ground beef products, which it sold under the brands Packers Plus, Debren Foods, Nu Vista Foods, and Ottomanelli.

All of the recalled products, regardless of branding, have the establishment number “EST. 11167” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their packaging. The fresh and frozen, raw ground beef products were produced from June 18 through July 11.

People can identify the recalled products by looking for the following packaging information:

5-lb boxes of (20/4oz.) frozen, raw “Packers Plus Patties” with “Approved JUN 18 2018” through “Approved JUL 11 2018”

10-lb. boxes of (8-oz.) frozen, raw “Debren Foods Inc. BEEF PATTIES” with “Approved JUN 18 2018” through “Approved JUL 11 2018”

10-lb. boxes of (40/4-oz.) frozen, raw “Nu Vista Foods Group Inc. BEEF PATTIES” with “Approved JUN 18 2018” through “Approved JUL 11 2018”

10-lb. boxes of (40/4-oz, 30/5-oz, 28/6-oz) of frozen, raw “Ottomanelli Beef Patties” with “Approved JUN 18 2018” through “Approved JUL 11 2018”

10 lb. bulk bag of fresh raw “Beef Patty Mix Ottomanelli Wholesale Meats Inc.” with “Approved JUN 18 2018” through “Approved JUL 11 2018”

© Food Safety News