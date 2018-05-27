Mouth injuries suffered from eating recalled Spam and Lunch Loaf

As if an erupting volcano isn’t enough, Hawaii may have to suppress its well-known appetite for spam due to a mammoth recall.

The Fremont, NE-based Hormel Food Corp. Saturday announced the recall of approximately 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The canned pork and chicken products were produced on February 8 through February 10, 2018. The recalled products include:

12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.

12-oz. metal cans containing “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the can. These items were shipped throughout the United States and to Guam. Spam was a top protein source in the Pacific during World War II and remains a favorite in Hawaii.

After four customers reported finding the metal pieces, Hormel decided it did have a problem and reported it to USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on May 24.

Some minor oral injuries were suffered from consumption of the recalled products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ food pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

