More pork recalled in connection with deadly E. coli outbreak

Canadian investigators continue their traceback efforts related to a deadly E. coli outbreak, resulting in three more recall notices for this week for pork products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is working with the Alberta Health Services (AHS) on the outbreak investigation. The agencies have linked the outbreak to a meat shop south of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. One person has died and 11 others were admitted to hospitals in the outbreak that so far has sickened 36 people.

The CFIA issued a Class I recall Tuesday for some pork products sold between Feb. 19 and April 24 at The Meat Shop at Pine Haven in Westaskiwin County.

On Wednesday the CFIA posted two more recalls for pork products sold under other brands. An expansion of the The Meat Shop’s recall was posted Thursday. All carry similar warnings for consumers and restaurants.

“Consumers should not consume and food service establishments, such as restaurants, should not sell or use the recalled products described below,” the CFIA recalls warn. “The recalled pork products are labeled with various expiration dates so there is concern retailers and consumers may still have the recalled product on hand.”

The Meat Shop expanded recall

The food recall warning issued on April 24 regarding pork from The Meat Shop at Pie Haven has been updated to include additional distribution information, according to the CFIA.

“The affected pork products, supplied by The Meat Shop at Pine Haven, may have been transformed into raw muscle meat cuts, ground pork, sausages, and raw ready-to-eat products,” the CFIA reported. “The products, which have been sold fresh or frozen, have only been distributed in Alberta.”

The affected products are known to have been sold or distributed from Feb. 19 up to and including April 26. They may have been sold pre-packaged or clerk-served, with or without a label, according to the recall notice. Consumers who are unsure if they have the affected products are advised to check with their retailer.

The following products have been added to The Meat Shop at Pine Haven recall:

Company Name Address City Acme Meat Market 9570 76 Avenue NW Edmonton H & A Food Sales and Services 385059 Range Road 60 Alhambra

K&K Foodliner, Edmonton, Alberta

K&K Foodliner is recalling pork products including sausage, bratwurst and schnitzel, according to an April 25 recall notice posted on CFIA website.

“Consumers should not consume and food service establishments, such as restaurants, should not sell or use the recalled products described below,” the CFIA recall warns. “The recalled pork products are labeled with various expiration dates so there is concern retailers and consumers may still have the recalled product on hand.”

The following products from K&K are subject to recall:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC K&K Foodliner Zwiebel Mettwurst – Raw Product Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 205550 K&K Foodliner German Bratwurst Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 205509 K&K Foodliner Nuernberger Bratwurst Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 205541 K&K Foodliner K&K Breakfast Sausage Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 205512 K&K Foodliner Maple Breakfast Sausage Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 205511 K&K Foodliner Chorizo (hot) Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 205553 K&K Foodliner Medisterpolse Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 205539 K&K Foodliner Pork Schnitzel Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 202546 K&K Foodliner Pork Schnitzel – Breaded Italian Style Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 202548 K&K Foodliner Pork Schnitzel – Breaded Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 202547 K&K Foodliner Pork Schnitzel – Breaded Buffalo Style Variable All products with “packed on” dates from 2018. MR .02 to 2018. AL .13, inclusively Starts with 0 202570

Irvings Farm Fresh Ltd., Round Hill, Alberta

Irvings Farm Fresh is recalling pork products including ham hocks, tenderloins, ribs and chops, according to an April 25 recall notice.

The following products are subject to recall:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Irvings Farm Fresh English Breakfast Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Cumberland Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Lincolnshire Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Canadian Maple Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Spicy Fresh Pork Chorizo Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Rosemary Garlic Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Mild Sweet Fennel Italian Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Leek Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Sundried Tomato & Fresh Basil Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Bratwurst Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Irish Sausage – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Mild Sweet Fennel Italian Sausagemeat – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Lorne Sausage – Traditional Scottish Square Sausage Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Traditional Sausage Rolls – Seasoned Pork Sausagemeat Wrapped in Puff Pastry Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Pulled Pork Burger – Gluten Free Pork Burger Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Homestyle Breakfast Patties – Gluten Free Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Ground Pork – Berkshire Pork Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Cranapplesage & Onion Sausagemeat – Gluten Free Frozen Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Sage & Onion Sausagemeat – Gluten Free Frozen Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Old Fashioned Boiling Ham – Drycured Unsmoked Raw Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Gammon Ham Steak – Unsmoked Raw Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Ham Hock – Smoked Raw Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Whole Bone In Fresh Ham – Smoked Uncooked Raw Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Half Bone In Fresh Ham – Smoked Uncooked Raw Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Quarter Bone In Fresh Ham – Smoked Uncooked Raw Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Whole Bone In Fresh Ham – Unsmoked Uncooked Raw Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Half Bone In Fresh Ham – Unsmoked Uncooked Raw Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Quarter Bone In Fresh Ham – Unsmoked Uncooked Raw Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Tenderloin Berkshire Pork Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Loin Chops Bone In Berkshire Pork Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Pork Back Ribs Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Pig Liver Berkshire Pork Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Shoulder Butt Bone In Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Shoulder Butt Boneless Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Pork Coppa Berkshire Pork Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Side Ribs Berkshire Pork Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Pig Feet Halved Berkshire Pork Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable Irvings Farm Fresh Pork Fat Berkshire Pork Variable Sold from February 21 up to and including April 25, 2018 Variable

Advice to consumers

Symptoms usually start one to 10 days after eating food contaminated with E. coli bacteria. If you are concerned or start to develop symptoms, visit a health care clinic or your family physician as soon as possible and be sure to tell him or her about your possible exposure to E. coli O157:H7.

E. coli infections are generally caused when a person eats food or drinks a beverage that is contaminated with human or animal feces. The infection can also be spread through direct contact with a person who is infected or by animals that carry the bacteria.

Children, elderly people and those whose immune systems are compromised, such as cancer patients, are at greater risk of complications from E. coli O157:H7.

The Alberta Health Service offers these hygiene and food-handling tips.

Wash your hands with hot, soapy water often, including after you go to the washroom before you prepare food and after you touch raw meat or change diapers.

Avoid preparing food for others when ill with diarrhea.

Cook beef and pork to at least 71 °C (160 °F).

Thoroughly wash vegetables and fruits before eating.

Thoroughly wash all kitchen tools and surfaces that have touched raw meat.

Use only pasteurized milk, dairy and juice products.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News