Mechanically tenderized sirloins recalled for possible Salmonella contamination

The Texas-based Standard Meat Company, located in Sagina, late Thursday recalled up to 53,154 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The raw beef products incorporated a non-meat ingredient, Au Jus Seasoning, that was found positive for the presence of Salmonella.

The frozen, marinated top sirloin items were produced on various dates between Feb. 19, 2018 and March 14, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

Approximate 20-lb. boxes containing “USDA Select or Higher Beef 6 oz Top Sirloin Steak Mechanically Tenderized” with case code 45966.

Approximate 30-lb. boxes containing “USDA Select or Higher Beef 8 oz Top Sirloin Steak Mechanically Tenderized” with case code 45968.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 33861” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when Standard Meat Company was notified by their supplier, who shipped the seasoning, of a voluntary seasoning recall based on Salmonella contamination. Standard Meat Company uses this seasoning product to formulate marinade that is injected into the top sirloin steaks. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their healthcare provider.

The products were shipped to restaurants frozen. Restaurants cook and prepare the product for consumers, who may take the product home as leftovers. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

