T. Marzetti Company Recalls Listeria Tainted Biscuits

Consumers should not consume this product. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled item.

All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:

Item #

Full UPC Description Count per pkg 7229200025 MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct

Although this product is not ready-to-eat items and has baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness.

We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and our supplier on this recall.

All affected distributors and retail customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.

Affected product should be destroyed.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.