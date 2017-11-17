Ready-to-eat chicken wraps recalled for allergens, misbranding

Missa Bay LLC in Swedesboro, NJ, is recalling 46 pounds of chicken wrap products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product contains peanut and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. The ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken wraps were produced on Nov. 8. The recalled products are:

2-pound packages containing 4 8-ounce. trays of “Fresh Prep’D brand Buffalo Style Ranch Wrap Kit” with a “USE BY” date of 11/21/17.

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-18502B” below the USDA mark of inspection on the label. They were shipped to retail locations in Indiana and New Jersey.

The problem was discovered on Nov. 15, 2017, by Missa Bay’s quality assurance supervisor while performing verification activities. After discovering the mistake, the firm immediately notified FSIS.

There have not yet been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

