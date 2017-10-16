FSN Briefly

Herringbone prepares to reopen after outbreak

Dozens more people who ate at the posh Herringbone restaurant have been confirmed with norovirus since the owners voluntarily closed down Thursday, but some local media is reporting the Waikiki restaurant is scheduled to reopen today.

As of this weekend, the Hawaii Department of Health reported 45 confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus, which is often foodborne. The department has been investigating the outbreak since a week ago when a restaurant patron reported the first illness. Health officials said there hasn’t been a norovirus outbreak on the island since 2014.

Hawaii News Now reported the illnesses appear to be limited to customers and employees who ate or worked at the restaurant during the Oct. 7-8 weekend.

Comment now on FDA delay of new nutrition labels

The Center for Science in the Public Interest is encouraging the public to comment before the Nov. 1 deadline on the FDA’s proposal to delay enforcement of updated “Nutrition Facts” labeling on food.

“This decision to cave in to the food industry’s demands harms the public’s health and denies consumers vital information. Because many companies are already using the new labels, the decision also creates a confusing marketplace,” according to a call to action from Peter Lurie, president of the center.

The Food and Drug Administration reported in the Federal Register that the delay is necessary because some businesses haven’t had time to revise their food labels.

“We are taking this action because, after careful consideration, we have tentatively determined that additional time would help ensure that all manufacturers covered by the final rules have guidance from FDA … and that they are able to complete and print updated Nutrition Facts labels for their products before they are expected to be in compliance with the final rules,” according to FDA.

Anyone interested in commenting on the proposed delay can submit comments online by clicking here.

E. coli outbreak on Isle of Wight linked to raw milk

At least seven people have been confirmed with E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to raw milk from a dairy on the Isle of Wight, with three of them having developed a life-threatening kidney complication.

Public Health England has launched an investigation and issued an alert warning the public to not consume any unpasteurized milk from Briddlesford Lodge Farm and to check their homes for unused portions of the suspect product.

“This includes raw milk that may have been frozen for future use,” Dr. Ishani Kar-Purkyastha from Public Health England said in the alert.

Of the seven confirmed cases, three people remain hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome, which attacks the kidneys, and if often fatal.

