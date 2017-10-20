Freshcut veggies recalled across U.S. and Canada for Listeria

Neither U.S. nor Canadian officials had posted it as of Thursday night, but a news release from Mann Packing Co. Inc. recalled almost 150 freshcut vegetable products nationwide in both countries because of a positive test showing Listeria contamination.

The recall includes a wide variety of “minimally processed vegetable products” packaged under several brands, including Mann’s, Trader Joe’s Walmart and others. A random test by Canadian officials showed Listeria monocytogenes contamination of one of the products. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified Mann Packing of the test result on Tuesday.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for unused portions of the recalled products and immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

“Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products,” according to the news release from the Salinas, CA, produce company.

Mann distributed the recalled products throughout the United States and Canada. They have “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 through Oct. 20 listed on the front of the packaging. A complete list of the recalled products distributed at retail and foodservice, including product names, brands, UPC codes and “best if used by” dates is available by clicking here.

Anyone who has consumed any of the recalled fresh produce — which includes veggie trays, shaved and chopped vegetables, rice dishes, various slaws, and salad kits — and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

It can take up to 70 days after exposure for listeriosis symptoms to develop, so anyone who has eaten the recalled products should monitor themselves for the coming weeks.

Symptoms can include fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, including cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.

Mann Packing is fully cooperating with U.S. and Canadian health officials on this recall, according to the company’s news release. The produce company is contacting all affected customers to confirm that the recalled product is removed from store shelves.

“As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority,” said Gina Nucci, director of corporate marketing for Mann. “This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers.”

The brands of fresh vegetable products included in the recall are:

Mann’s

Western Family

Archer Farms

HEB

Little Salad Bar

Signature Farms

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Cross Valley Farms

Sysco Natural

© Food Safety News