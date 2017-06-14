Freeze-dried hash with 3-decade shelf life recalled for rubber

After an employee reported finding pieces of rubber in beef hash produced by OFD Foods LLC, the Albany, OR, company recalled pouches of the freeze-dried hash, which has a 29-year shelf life.

Less than 200 pounds of the Mountain House brand hash is implicated, according to the recall notice on the USDA’s food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website. The company distributed the 3.88-ounce pouches of freeze-dried “Spicy Southwest Breakfast Hash” to retailers nationwide and sold it direct to consumers online.

With a best-by date of December 2046, there is concern consumers may have unused pouches of the recalled product in their homes. The recalled hash can be identified by the best-by date, a “pouch code” of 3253174 and the establishment number “EST. 1394” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” according to the recall notice. “Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact OFD’s customer service center at 800-730-8710.”

