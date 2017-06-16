Bulletproof 360 pulls protein bars, bites worldwide for Listeria

Bulletproof 360 Inc. joined the list of companies recalling granola and protein bar products this week because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination of an ingredient from an outside supplier, pulling product across the U.S. and from more than 40 other countries.

Five different “Collagen Protein” bar and bite products are included in the recall, which which Bulletproof 360 initiated after its cashew butter supplier notified it of possible Listeria contamination.

“HVF Inc. supplied the cashew butter used as an ingredient in the (recalled) Bulletproof Collagen Bars and Bites. The affected equipment was not used to process the cashew butter contained in Bulletproof Collagen Bars and Bites; however, testing at HVF’s facility found Listeria contamination in another part of the facility,” according to the recall notice posted Thursday on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Other products, such as Bulletproof Collagen Powder, are not affected or involved in this recall. There had been no illnesses reported as of the posting of the recall notice. The implicated products were distributed across the United States and in more than 40 other countries between April 7 and June 12 in stores and online.

Bulletproof 360 sent the bars and bites to Australia, Bahrain, Bermuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the recalled protein bars and bites in their homes. The recalled products have best-by dates ranging from Nov. 1 through Dec. 25 this year.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by looking for the following label information and codes:

Bulletproof’s Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar, 1.58-ounces, with the UPC number 815709020811, lot codes 1057, 011007, 011087, 011177, 011257, 011437, 011497, and 01, and best-by dates of 110117, 110617, 111417, 112317, 120117, 121917, and 122517;

Bulletproof’s Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bite, .74-ounces, with the UPC number 815709021528, lot codes 1227, 011327, 011517, and 01, and best-by dates of 122717, 112817, and 120817;

Bulletproof’s Lemon Cookie Collagen Protein Bar, 1.58-ounces, with the UPC number 815709021801, lot codes 1017, 011027, 011387, and 01, and best-by dates of 110717, 110817, and 121417;

Bulletproof’s Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bar, 1.58-ounces, with the UPC number 815709021481, lot codes 1097, 011167, 011237, 011357, and 01, and best-by dates of 111517, 112217,112917, and 121117; and

Bulletproof’s Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bite, .74-ounces, with the UPC number 815709021504, lot codes 1147, 011217, and 01, and best-by dates of 112017, and 112717.

“Customers should not eat any Collagen Protein Bars or Bites that are subject to the recall, and should return them to Bulletproof. Customers will receive a full replacement or bulletproof.com store credit,” according to the recall notice.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled bars or bites and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the products recently should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

“Bulletproof is informing all of its retailers and distributors of this recall, and is making every effort to contact customers who recently purchased Collagen Protein Bars or Bites from the lots listed above to inform them of the recall, and to facilitate the return or destruction of any unused product,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers with questions can call Bulletproof’s customer service staff at 425-434-9704.

© Food Safety News