Salmonella triggers nationwide recall of swiss roll desserts

Flowers Foods Inc. is recalling swiss rolls sold under several brands, including Walmart’s Great Value, because of a risk of Salmonella contamination. The company did not specify what flavor or style of swiss rolls are included in the recall.

According to a news release from Flowers Foods of of Thomasville, GA, the company distributed the swiss rolls nationwide to a number of retailers in addition to Walmart. Those retailers include Food Lion and H-E-B.

Also, the producer distributed the dessert under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread. The Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread brand was only distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, the producer reported.

“The ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items,” according to the Flowers Foods recall notice.

Flowers Food did not identify the supplier of the implicated ingredient.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by looking for the following label information:

BRAND UPC # BEST BY / ENJOY BY DATES Mrs. Freshley’s – 4 ct./7.2 oz. 072250011907 10/09/18 through 10/19/18 309 8187 A 75 D 309 8187 B 75 D 309 8190 C 75 D 309 8194 B 75 D 309 8194 C 75 D Mrs. Freshley’s – 6 ct./12 oz. 072250903233 10/14/18 309 8194 B 75 D Food Lion – 6 ct./13 oz. 035826092779 10/16/18 H-E-B – 6 ct./12 oz. 041220296583 09/19/18 Baker’s Treat – 6 ct./13 oz. 041498188382 09/21/18 through 09/28/18 Market Square – 6 ct./12 oz. 087381760556 309 8194 B Great Value – 6 ct./13 oz. 078742147550 09/17/18 through 09/25/18 309 8191 B Captain John Derst’s

Old Fashioned Bread 071316001180 07/16/18 through 7/28/18

Consumers should not consume these products, Flowers Foods warned. Affected products should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call Flowers’ consumer relations center at 866-245-8921.

Flowers Foods Inc. is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, according to the company’s news release. It had sales of $3.9 billion in 2017. Flowers operates bakeries across the country. Among the company’s brands are Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread, and Tastykake.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are more fragile, according to the state health agency.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and not get sick or show any symptoms, but still be able to spread the infection to others.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria, but in some people it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop. Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms usually last for four to seven days.

