Blissful Remedies recalls kratom products for Salmonella 

Blissful Remedies is the latest company to join the kratom recall list after its product tested positive for Salmonella, according to a company notice posted by the FDA.

The company is recalling packages of kratom capsules (mitragyn a species) that show they were distributed by World Organix LLC of Las Vegas.

At least 199 people from 41 states have been infected in an ongoing Salmonella outbreak traced to kratom products, with 38 percent of the ill people having been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monday the Food and Drug Administration released a statement about its investigation into kratom products in general.

Other companies have already recalled kratom products because they tested positive for Salmonella. Kratom is a plant consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. Kratom is also known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom, and Biak.

Blissful Remedies sold their recalled products directly to retailers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, Texas, and Virginia.

The recalled products bear the “Blissful Remedies” brand on the label, as well as the product name “Red Maeng Da,” “Gold Series Ultra Enhanced Indo,” and “Kratom+CBD.” According to the recall, the capsules are packaged in white foil pouches, and come in quantities of 50 capsules per pouch. They bear the lot number #112710 and an expiration date of March 2019, which can be found on the top of each package.

“Blissful Remedies has not received reports of adverse events related to this recall. In lieu of such FDA findings the company has implemented standard operating procedures and sterilization processes in accordance to FDA guidelines,” the recall notice said.

The FDA says the company is notifying its retailers by email and/or telephone and are urging customers to return the recalled products to them or immediately discard them for credit.

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has taken any products of any brand containing kratom and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria. However, in some people it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop.

Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms usually last for four to seven days. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and not get sick or show any symptoms, but they are still be able to spread the infection to others.

© Food Safety News