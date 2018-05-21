Hickory Harvest recalls nuts, fruit snacks for Listeria risk

Hickory Harvest Foods is recalling snack packs of nuts and dried fruits from grocers, convenience stores and truck stops in more than 30 states after company testing found Listeria monocytogenes contamination in a production plant.

The recall notice from the Akron, OH, company said no confirmed illnesses have been reported in connection with the fruit and nut products. The recalled products are sold under several brands. Hickory Harvest distributed the products to Liberty Snacks, Heinens, Pilot Flying J, Travel Centers, Diamond Gasoline, and Petro locations.

The specific products subject to this recall are:

•9-ounce Hickory Harvest Island Fruit Mix in plastic resealable bags with the UPC number 0-36232-06052-9 and lot number/best-by date of 032019;

•9-ounce Heinens Organic Nut Mix in plastic deli tubs with the UPC number 0-36232-01871-1 and lot number/best-by date of 031919;

•1.3-ounce Liberty Snacks Raw Almonds in plastic tube bag with the UPC number 8-04879-17157-7 and lot number/best-by date of 031919;

•1.6-ounce Liberty Snacks Almond Raisin Mix in plastic tube bag with the UPC number 8-04879-17158-4 and lot number/best-by date of 032019;

•1-ounce Liberty Snacks Natural Pistachios in plastic tube bag with the UPC number 8-04879-17158-4 and a lot number/best-by date of 032019; and

•1.2-ounce Liberty Snacks Honey Cashews in plastic tube bag with the UPC number 8-04879-17154-4 and lot number/best-by date of 032119.

Hickory Harvest distributed the recalled productsin the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, ND, NE, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WY.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Also, anyone who has eaten the recalled products should monitor themselves during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Listeria monocytogenes is a microscopic organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and fetal infection in pregnant women.

© Food Safety News