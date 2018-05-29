 Header graphic for print

Bacteria risks prompt companies to recall organic baby foods

Canadian officials are urging consumers to check their homes for organic baby food pouches that could be contaminated with microorganisms. The long shelf life of the products creates a lingering danger through March next year.

Several flavors from Love Child Organics and PC Organics are included in the recall, which was triggered by consumer complaints, according to a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The agency’s recall notice reported “packaging defects that may allow the entry of spoilage microorganisms” are behind the recall.

A separate notice posted by Love Child Brands Inc. on its own website is more specific, saying a manufacturing defect caused puncture holes in the packaging.

Loblaws Inc., which owns the President’s Choice (PC) Organics brand, did not appear to have posted any information on the recall as of Monday night.

“Consumers should not consume the recalled products,” according to the CFIA recall notice. “Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

“… if spoiled food is inadvertently consumed, it is advisable to watch for symptoms that may include upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea.”

Brand name Common name Size Date codes UPC number
Love Child
Organics		 Vegetarian Chili with
Sweet Potato + Kale		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 85886000170
Love Child
Organics		 Veggie Casserole with
Lentils + Quinoa		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 85886000171
Love Child Organics Ratatouille with
Lentils + White Beans		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 85886000172
Love Child Organics Pumpkin Risotto with
Spinach + Chickpeas		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 85886000173
Love Child Organics Mango Chicken Stew with
Spinach + Quinoa		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 85886000174
Love Child Organics Thanksgiving Dinner
with Veggies + Turkey		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 85886000175
Love Child Organics Hearty Bolognese
with Beef + Quinoa		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 85886000176
PC
Organics		 Carrots strained
baby food		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 060383172800
PC
Organics		 Parsnips strained
baby food		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 060383172817
PC
Organics		 Peas strained
baby food		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 060383172824
PC
Organics		 Sweet Potatoes
strained baby food		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 060383172831
PC
Organics		 Vegetables & Turkey
strained baby food		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 060383174408
PC
Organics		 Fruity Chicken
strained baby food		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 060383174415
PC
Organics		 Spaghetti Bolognese
strained baby food		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 060383193201
PC
Organics		 Vegetable & Lentil
strained baby food		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 060383193218
PC
Organics		 Chicken Casserole
strained baby food		 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25 060383193225

