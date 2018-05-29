Bacteria risks prompt companies to recall organic baby foods

Canadian officials are urging consumers to check their homes for organic baby food pouches that could be contaminated with microorganisms. The long shelf life of the products creates a lingering danger through March next year.

Several flavors from Love Child Organics and PC Organics are included in the recall, which was triggered by consumer complaints, according to a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The agency’s recall notice reported “packaging defects that may allow the entry of spoilage microorganisms” are behind the recall.

A separate notice posted by Love Child Brands Inc. on its own website is more specific, saying a manufacturing defect caused puncture holes in the packaging.

Loblaws Inc., which owns the President’s Choice (PC) Organics brand, did not appear to have posted any information on the recall as of Monday night.

“Consumers should not consume the recalled products,” according to the CFIA recall notice. “Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

“… if spoiled food is inadvertently consumed, it is advisable to watch for symptoms that may include upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea.”

Brand name Common name Size Date codes UPC number Love Child

Organics Vegetarian Chili with

Sweet Potato + Kale 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 85886000170 Love Child

Organics Veggie Casserole with

Lentils + Quinoa 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 85886000171 Love Child Organics Ratatouille with

Lentils + White Beans 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 85886000172 Love Child Organics Pumpkin Risotto with

Spinach + Chickpeas 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 85886000173 Love Child Organics Mango Chicken Stew with

Spinach + Quinoa 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 85886000174 Love Child Organics Thanksgiving Dinner

with Veggies + Turkey 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 85886000175 Love Child Organics Hearty Bolognese

with Beef + Quinoa 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 85886000176 PC

Organics Carrots strained

baby food 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 060383172800 PC

Organics Parsnips strained

baby food 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 060383172817 PC

Organics Peas strained

baby food 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 060383172824 PC

Organics Sweet Potatoes

strained baby food 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 060383172831 PC

Organics Vegetables & Turkey

strained baby food 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 060383174408 PC

Organics Fruity Chicken

strained baby food 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 060383174415 PC

Organics Spaghetti Bolognese

strained baby food 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 060383193201 PC

Organics Vegetable & Lentil

strained baby food 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 060383193218 PC

Organics Chicken Casserole

strained baby food 128 ml All Best Before dates up to and including 2019 MA 25 060383193225

