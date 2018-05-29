Bacteria risks prompt companies to recall organic baby foods

Canadian officials are urging consumers to check their homes for organic baby food pouches that could be contaminated with microorganisms. The long shelf life of the products creates a lingering danger through March next year.
Several flavors from Love Child Organics and PC Organics are included in the recall, which was triggered by consumer complaints, according to a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The agency’s recall notice reported “packaging defects that may allow the entry of spoilage microorganisms” are behind the recall.
A separate notice posted by Love Child Brands Inc. on its own website is more specific, saying a manufacturing defect caused puncture holes in the packaging.
Loblaws Inc., which owns the President’s Choice (PC) Organics brand, did not appear to have posted any information on the recall as of Monday night.
“Consumers should not consume the recalled products,” according to the CFIA recall notice. “Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
“… if spoiled food is inadvertently consumed, it is advisable to watch for symptoms that may include upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea.”
|Brand name
|Common name
|Size
|Date codes
|UPC number
|Love Child
Organics
|Vegetarian Chili with
Sweet Potato + Kale
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|85886000170
|Love Child
Organics
|Veggie Casserole with
Lentils + Quinoa
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|85886000171
|Love Child Organics
|Ratatouille with
Lentils + White Beans
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|85886000172
|Love Child Organics
|Pumpkin Risotto with
Spinach + Chickpeas
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|85886000173
|Love Child Organics
|Mango Chicken Stew with
Spinach + Quinoa
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|85886000174
|Love Child Organics
|Thanksgiving Dinner
with Veggies + Turkey
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|85886000175
|Love Child Organics
|Hearty Bolognese
with Beef + Quinoa
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|85886000176
|PC
Organics
|Carrots strained
baby food
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|060383172800
|PC
Organics
|Parsnips strained
baby food
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|060383172817
|PC
Organics
|Peas strained
baby food
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|060383172824
|PC
Organics
|Sweet Potatoes
strained baby food
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|060383172831
|PC
Organics
|Vegetables & Turkey
strained baby food
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|060383174408
|PC
Organics
|Fruity Chicken
strained baby food
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|060383174415
|PC
Organics
|Spaghetti Bolognese
strained baby food
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|060383193201
|PC
Organics
|Vegetable & Lentil
strained baby food
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|060383193218
|PC
Organics
|Chicken Casserole
strained baby food
|128 ml
|All Best Before dates up to and including 2019MA25
|060383193225
