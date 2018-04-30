Van’s Foods recalls waffles for packaging mistake

Van’s Foods is recalling more than 1,500 cases of its frozen Waffles because they contain undeclared gluten and milk.

Consumers should look for packages marked with a lot code date of #A640234710–WL2, BEST BY AUG 22, 2018, and the UPC number 8994730206.

The products were distributed to food retailers in 11 states including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The products are being recalled because a limited number of the wrong packaging were used during the production of Van’s Belgian Waffles. The product inadvertently packaged in the Van’s Gluten Free Waffle box contains gluten and undeclared milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or gluten run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

To date, Van’s Foods has received no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions associated with the affected products, which was ordered and shipped to retail customers as Van’s Belgian HS WF, Item number 30201, Product Lot #A640234710–WL2, BEST BY AUG 22, 2018.

The affected retail packages are labeled as Van’s Gluten Free Original, Item number 30206, Product Lot #A640234710–WL2, BEST BY AUG 22, 2018. No other Van’s branded products are affected by this voluntary recall.

Pkg SKU Brand Product Description Code Date 30206 Van’s Van’s Gluten Free Original BEST BY AUG 22 2018

A640234710-WL2* Case SKU Brand Product Description Code Date 30201 Van’s Van’s Belgian HS WF 12/8 BEST BY AUG 22 2018

A640234710-WL2

