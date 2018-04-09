Bob’s Red Mill recalls organic amaranth flour for Salmonella

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods is recalling organic amaranth flour that expired more than two years ago because recent testing showed Salmonella contamination.

The company discovered some of the flour was still on sale at the retail level, but the recall notice did not indicate if that discovery was related to the recent pathogen testing. The notice, posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, also did not report whether the company or a government agency conducted the product testing.

Anyone who has Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods brand “Organic Amaranth Flour” in a 22-ounce package should check it to determine if it is subject to the recall. The recalled flour has a sell-by date of Nov. 26, 2015; the lot number 169617 on the side of the package near the top of the panel; and the UPC number 0 39978 00911 1.

“Consumers who have any of this affected product should not consume it and should return it to the place of purchase for credit or refund or throw it away,” according to the company’s recall notice.

The recalled organic amaranth flour was distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide. This product and lot was distributed starting June 11, 2014, and ended shipping on August 7, 2014.

“There have been no reports of any injuries or illnesses associated with this recall,” according to the company’s notice. “Bob’s Red Mill has commenced an investigation of the source of the problem in the supply chain.”

Customers with any questions regarding this recall or Bob’s Red Mill products are encouraged to call the Bob’s Red Mill hotline at 800-349-2173.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea that may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses.

© Food Safety News